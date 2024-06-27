Kalithattu structure collapses in Alappuzha

A ‘kalithattu’ structure, believed to be more than ​three centuries old, on the compound of Vattakad Devi Temple near Vallikkunnam in Alappuzha collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

The temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) housed two wooden structures, one on the south side and the other on the north side. Sources said the ‘kalithattu’ on the south side had collapsed due to a lack of maintenance. Local residents said the structure on the north side was also in the advanced stages of decomposition and could collapse at any time. They demanded immediate measures to protect it.

Though the TDB had said that steps would be taken to conserve the two ‘kalithattu,’ which held historical importance and served as symbols of the region, no concrete actions were taken.

The structures with roofs and open sides were used as ‘rest stops’ by traders and other people travelling on foot between Mavelikara and Kollam during ancient times.