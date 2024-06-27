GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalithattu structure collapses in Alappuzha

One of the two ‘rest stops’ on the compound of Vattakad Devi Temple near Vallikkunnam crumbled due to a lack of maintenance

Published - June 27, 2024 07:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
One of the two ‘kalithattu’ structures on the compound of Vattakad Devi Temple near Vallikkunnam in Alappuzha collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

One of the two ‘kalithattu’ structures on the compound of Vattakad Devi Temple near Vallikkunnam in Alappuzha collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A ‘kalithattu’ structure, believed to be more than ​three centuries old, on the compound of Vattakad Devi Temple near Vallikkunnam in Alappuzha collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

The temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) housed two wooden structures, one on the south side and the other on the north side. Sources said the ‘kalithattu’ on the south side had collapsed due to a lack of maintenance. Local residents said the structure on the north side was also in the advanced stages of decomposition and could collapse at any time. They demanded immediate measures to protect it.

Though the TDB had said that steps would be taken to conserve the two ‘kalithattu,’ which held historical importance and served as symbols of the region, no concrete actions were taken.

The structures with roofs and open sides were used as ‘rest stops’ by traders and other people travelling on foot between Mavelikara and Kollam during ancient times.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.