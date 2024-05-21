Kalimuttam vacation camp held for children of IT employees at Technopark

‘Kalimuttam 2024,’ a vacation camp for children of information technology (IT) employees, was organised by Prathidhwani, a cultural and welfare forum of IT employees, at Technopark here.

The one-day programme held at Technopark Club was aimed at encouraging the creative and literary talents of children. The event commenced with the ‘Magic of Silence’ programme by IT professional Preet and it was followed by an origami session led by Prasanth Vembayam.

Competitions were held in nursery songs, story-telling, story writing, painting, colouring, drawing, and poem recitation for children belonging to pre-school and lower and upper primary categories.

Writer Khyrunnisa A. gave away prizes and certificates to children.

Kalimuttam 2024 convener Anju David; Literary Club convener Nesin Sreekumar; and Prathidhwani executive member Anildas were among those present. Apart from children, the event also saw the active participation of parents.