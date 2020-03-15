Kalburgi medical student shifted to isolation ward

Thrissur

15 March 2020 20:34 IST

2,003 persons under observation in Thrissur

A medical student, who reached here from Kalburgi and had contact with the person who died of COVID-19, has been shifted to the isolation ward after she developed fever.

The student, along with 10 other girls, who were in the team that treated the deceased, reached Thrissur on Saturday evening. Others are under observation.

In all, 2,003 persons are under observation in the district as part of preventive measures against COVID-19. No new cases have been reported from the district on Sunday.

Another 1,955 persons are under home quarantine. There are 48 persons admitted in hospitals. Twenty persons, who were under observation, were discharged from hospitals. Eight persons were admitted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, instruction has been given to close down a resort at Cheruthuruthy where the foreigner (Munnar case), who tested positive for COVID-19, stayed. In all, 59 persons, including the workers and those who stayed at the resort, were kept under observation.

Samples of two Russian citizens, who were travelling on Bangalore-Ernakulam bus, were sent for test. The police, health and Motor Vehicle Department held combined checking on NH 47. Strict instructions have been given to conduct celebrations and weddings in a simple way. The district administration has warned of action against people under home quarantine, who failed to follow the guidelines of the Health Department.

Awareness drive

The Health Department has started awareness programme at railway stations and bus stands. Around 100 persons, including nursing students, health volunteers and various club members, are taking part in the programme. Screening system at railway stations has been strengthened.

Trains reaching Thrissur railway station will be stopped for three minutes as part of the awareness programme. ‘Be Alert not Afraid’ is the message, said district medical officer K.J. Reena.

Awareness programme have been started at camps of migrant workers. Notices and instructions were given in their languages.

The city Corporation has asked hotels, lodges and home stays to give list of foreigners and people from other States at the Corporation office.

The Irinjalakuda diocese has asked devotees to avoid get-togethers, except Holy Mass. In a circular, the diocese said the restriction was imposed according to the guidelines given by the government.