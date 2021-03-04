Kalanilayam to stage new play on March 7

Women empowerment is the theme of the one-hour play

The Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair Foundation is coming up with a new play Njan..Udal..Manassu. Gayathri Padmanabhan, granddaughter of theatre personality Krishnan Nair, will present the play at Regional Theatre on March 7.

The play is the adaptation of Kochu Seetha, the famous poem of Mahakavi Vallathol, said Kalanilayam Ananthapadmanabhan, owner of Kalanilayam and father of Gayathri. Women’s empowerment is the theme of the one-hour play. The play uses various Indian dance forms to present the strength as well as pathos of women’s life.

Sureshbabu Sreestha has written for the stage. Manoj Narayanan is the director. Ananthapadmanabhan is the creative head. Voice and music is by Kottakkal Madhu while choreography has been done by Kalamandalam Krishnakumar. Background score is by Suresh Nandan and lyrics by M.M. Sacheendran.

The performance is part of a programme Nataka Vazhvu-20121. Writer M.K. Sanoo will inaugurate the programme. Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath will preside.

The K.T. Mohammed Award of Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair Foundation will be presented to T.M. Abraham and Mrunalini Sarabhai Award to Anupama Mohan.

Limited passes

There will be limited passes as the performance will be staged by maintaining COVID-19 guidelines. For passes visit https://catchmyseat.com/movie-theatre/njan. Passes will be available from Elite International Hotel and Hotel Radhakrishna in Thrissur.