Kalamezhuthu demonstration today

November 24, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration of Kalamezhuthu, a ritualistic art form, as part of the World Heritage Week celebrations will be held at Museum on Thursday morning. Keezhillam Unnikrishna Marar, winner of UNESCO award and Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and Folklore Academy awards, will demonstrate the pictorial representation of deities on the floor (kalam) using coloured powders. The drawing will be followed by Kalamezhuthu pattu, the song that accompanies kalamezhuthu. The event is the last of the programmes organised by the Museum and Zoo department as part of the celebrations that kicked off on November 19 with a seminar.  

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US