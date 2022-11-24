Kalamezhuthu demonstration today

November 24, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A demonstration of Kalamezhuthu, a ritualistic art form, as part of the World Heritage Week celebrations will be held at Museum on Thursday morning. Keezhillam Unnikrishna Marar, winner of UNESCO award and Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and Folklore Academy awards, will demonstrate the pictorial representation of deities on the floor (kalam) using coloured powders. The drawing will be followed by Kalamezhuthu pattu, the song that accompanies kalamezhuthu. The event is the last of the programmes organised by the Museum and Zoo department as part of the celebrations that kicked off on November 19 with a seminar.

