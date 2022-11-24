  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalamezhuthu demonstration today

November 24, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration of Kalamezhuthu, a ritualistic art form, as part of the World Heritage Week celebrations will be held at Museum on Thursday morning. Keezhillam Unnikrishna Marar, winner of UNESCO award and Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and Folklore Academy awards, will demonstrate the pictorial representation of deities on the floor (kalam) using coloured powders. The drawing will be followed by Kalamezhuthu pattu, the song that accompanies kalamezhuthu. The event is the last of the programmes organised by the Museum and Zoo department as part of the celebrations that kicked off on November 19 with a seminar.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.