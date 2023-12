December 09, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KOCHI

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said here on Friday that Kalamassery would be the State’s first judicial city. Speaking at the Navakerala Sadas in Kalamassery, he said the constituency was on the path to development in sectors such as industries, health, and education. With a cancer research centre and a new multi-speciality block at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, was also becoming a medical hub, he said.

