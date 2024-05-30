Kalamassery residents caught in endless cycle of flooding, evacuation and cleaning

“Everything is lost. Not even our clothes have been spared. How long have we been pleading to find a solution to the waterlogging?” said a middle-aged-woman in tears about the nightmarish flooding that left her house in Kalamassery municipality inundated in Wednesday evening’s downpour.

Declining to identify herself while on her way to her daily-wage job, she was at a loss for words through her sobs. Similar heart-wrenching scenes played out across the municipality, which was flooded for two consecutive days.

“We seem to be left in an unending cycle of flooding, cleaning and more flooding. Speaking out loud may not go down well with the authorities. But then how long are we going to lead such a miserable life as we don’t have the resources to find a new house elsewhere,” asked another elderly woman while returning to her home in Hill Valley ward after flooding forced her to stay at a relative’s house.

Many families at Moolepadam in Ward 6, one of the worst affected, returned home only on Thursday morning after moving out either to a camp opened at the Kalamassery High School or to their relative’s houses the previous night owing to severe inundation and power supply disruption.

“Water receded and power was restored in the early morning hours. Now, it’s back to cleaning just like the previous afternoon. And if it rains again, then it’s repeat mode of evacuation, return and cleaning,” said Mohammed Kunju K.K., a resident of Moolepadam. Division councillor Nasheeda Salam said it was likely to be the case with the next rain as well.

V.T. Siyad, residing along the banks of Pottachal Canal on V.R. Thankappan Road in Hill Valley ward, said 80% of the families in the ward were hit. “We are used to waterlogging, but not one that’s so bad. While the canal has shrunk from its original width at many points, the volume of water being diverted to it has increased much beyond its capacity. Water is even being discharged to the canal from the neighbouring Thrikkakara municipality and the Cusat metro station and Cusat campus,” he said.

Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan, however, blamed people for the indiscriminate dumping of waste in drains and canals and the failure of authorities concerned, including the Thrikkakara municipality and the Kochi Corporation, for not cleaning up canals. “There is no point in blaming the municipality and councillors when people don’t act responsibly. We found beddings, plastic bottles, coconut logs, etc., while cleaning drains. There should be concerted efforts by all stakeholders to find a lasting solution by ensuring smooth flow of water in drains and canals,” she said.