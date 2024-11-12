ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamassery municipality approves proposal for drafting GIS-based master plan

Published - November 12, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipality has approved the proposal to prepare a master plan based on the Geographical Information System (GIS) as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

The Centrally funded scheme aims at creating master plans based on the geographical information system in towns having a population between 50,000 and 99,999. The aim is to develop standardised base maps, land use maps, master plans, and urban geo-portals using GIS.

Municipal chairperson Seema Kannan said on Tuesday (November 12) that the project aimed at creating a geo-database using drone technology. The process has been undertaken by the Survey of India. An agency has been shortlisted for carrying out the drone-based survey, she added.

Ms. Kannan pointed out that the GIS-based master plan would include sector-wise data collection and analysis, demand assessment, identification of issues, projected requirements and development strategies. The entire project is fully funded by the Centre under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, she said.

As per the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the urban local bodies selected under the scheme will assist the State nodal agencies in the collection of urban databases, including socio-economic data collection and analysis report for master plan formulation.

The civic bodies will also assist with the spatial attribute data collection and vetting of maps. The local bodies will have the mandate to use the GIS-based maps to maximum use for planning, monitoring and other requirements. An integrated mobile application will be developed for vetting the data collected from the drone technology as per the norms prescribed by the Ministry, it said.

