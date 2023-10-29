Kalamassery incident a threat t State’s law and order: K.C. Venugopal

October 29, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kalamassery incident is a challenge to Kerala’s law and order and peace, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said.

The Congress party strongly condemned this violent incident that left two persons dead and several others seriously injured, he said. The incident was a pointer to the State’s inert intelligence system, Mr. Venugopal added.

Objective and fair investigations should be carried out immediately to bring out the conspiracy to destroy the State’s environment that always promoted diversity and peaceful coexistence. The divisive forces that worked behind this incident should be brought to book and punished . It should also be enquire into whether more than one person was involved in the incident, Mr. Venugopal said.

None should be allowed to destroy the State’s peaceful environment and such efforts should be opposed concertedly. The government should give adequate compensation to the families of those who were killed and injured in the incident

The State’s Home department should maintain constant vigil against such disruptive incidents at least in future . The police need to work more efficiently to secure law and order in the State and take stringent action against those trying to disturb communal amity through volatile messages on social media, Mr. Venugopal added.

