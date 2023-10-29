ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamassery convention centre blast: Police yet to record arrest of Dominic Martin

October 29, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police team that is probing the Kalamassery convention centre explosion is yet to record the arrest of Dominic Martin, a Kadavanthra native who surrendered before the police after posting a video in social media owning up the explosion on Sunday.

Unconfirmed reports said that a police team searched his rented house at Thammanam and questioned his wife. A senior officer in the probe team said the police were in the process of gathering evidence linking him to the explosion, before arresting him.

ALSO READ
Kalamassery bomb blast probe takes a startling turn with a former evangelist claiming responsibility

In the meantime, the police have played down reports on a blue hatchback car bearing a fake number plate that speeded off from the convention centre premises a little before the explosion that rocked the premises at 9.40 a.m., even as reports said it was bearing the same registration number as another white car of similar make.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US