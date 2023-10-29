Kalamassery convention centre blast: Police yet to record arrest of Dominic Martin

October 29, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The police team that is probing the Kalamassery convention centre explosion is yet to record the arrest of Dominic Martin, a Kadavanthra native who surrendered before the police on Sunday afternoon after posting a video in social media owning up the explosion.

Unconfirmed reports said that a police team searched his rented house at Thammanam and questioned his wife. A senior officer in the probe team said the police were in the process of gathering evidence linking him to the explosion, before arresting him.

In the meantime, the police have played down reports on a blue hatchback car bearing a fake number plate that speeded off from the convention centre premises a little before the explosion that rocked the premises at 9.40 a.m., even as reports said it was bearing the same registration number as another white car of similar make.