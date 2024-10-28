Kalamassery blasts: UAPA charges against accused to be dropped

Martin V.D.,58, the sole accused in the twin blasts that ripped through a large congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW) at Kalamassery that killed eight and injured around 45, will no longer face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after the government declined prosecution sanction to persist with those charges.

As such, the police will have to drop the charges under UAPA. The communication informing the denial of charges had come about a month back in response to an application complete with a legal opinion seeking prosecution sanction to go ahead with the charges.

Tuesday will mark the first anniversary of the devastating blasts at the Zamra Convention Centre at Kalamassery that affected 50-odd families.

According to sources, the decision to not grant sanction to pursue with the charges was taken by a committee set up under UAPA for reviewing such cases.

Martin, who surrendered within hours after the blasts, had reportedly confessed to have triggered the explosions without any accomplice, following which the police had filed the chargesheet against him before the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court in April this year.

The trial in the case is yet to begin and is at the stage of committal proceedings.

The accused will now face charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code; and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Though Martin can now effectively move for bail since the non-bailable UAPA charges remain dropped, he is unlikely to do so going by his conduct so far at the Ernakulam district jail where he has been lodged.

In fact, he has so far declined to engage a lawyer though the jail authorities had informed him about the option of engaging a government lawyer. He remains reclusive spending his time mostly writing and reading with his interactions limited only to relatives during the visiting hours.

The blasts had taken place at one of the regional conventions in the State held annually.

The police were spared the hard work of collecting evidence as Martin produced nearly all the evidence against himself, including invoices of the purchases he made, besides the video shot on his mobile phone.