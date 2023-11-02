Kalamassery blasts: SIT files application for identification parade of accused

November 02, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the twin blasts at the convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery, which killed three persons, late on Thursday filed an application in a court for conducting the identification parade of the lone accused in judicial custody.

The application was expected to be filed for the identification parade of Martin V.D., the sole accused, on Wednesday. The SIT filed the application before the chief judicial magistrate court.

The parade will have to be held in the presence of a magistrate subject to permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The police seem to be in no hurry to file the custody application of the accused. It is learnt that the police have more leeway on that count as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) invoked in the First Information Report against the accused gives them more time for seeking his custody.

Meanwhile, the police are looking into the forensic analysis report of the mobile phone of the accused. Even though Martin has claimed responsibility for the act, the police still want to take a close look at the calls he had received in recent times.

Though he had surrendered in the afternoon of October 29, the day of the blasts, his arrest was recorded only a day later. Since then, the police had taken him for evidence collection at the building he owned at Athani near Angamaly where he was suspected to have assembled the improvised explosive devices.

The SIT had recovered materials such as wires and petrol-filled plastic bottles from the terrace of the building. Those materials have been sent for forensic analysis as well.

