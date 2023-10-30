Kalamassery blasts: toll rises to three as 12-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

October 30, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - Kochi

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.

A 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor, who was hospitalised with 90% burn injuries, succumbed in the early hours of Monday (October 30), taking the death toll in the blast to three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 a.m., it said.

This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre.

Two women who were part of the gathering had lost their lives on Sunday.

Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

| Video Credit: Special arrangement

Dominic Martin, who claimed responsibility for the the blasts, likely to be produced in court today

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the State, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

Dominic Martin, the person who claimed responsibility for the blast, is likely to be produced before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi on Monday. The police had invoked the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the First Information Report filed in the court on Sunday, the day of the blast which claimed three lives.

Meanwhile, the woman who was killed in the blast on the spot has been identified as Leona, 55, a native of Perumbavoor.

The condition of four others, hospitalised with severe burn injuries, is said to be serious.

Helpline

The Health department has set up a helpline at the Ernakulam District Medical Office. The numbers are: 0484-2360802 and 79076 42736.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.