GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kalamassery battered by unprecedented floods

Published - May 28, 2024 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen
Fire and rescue services personnel take people from the flood-hit Moolepadam in Kalamassery to safe shelters on Tuesday. Kalamassery was badly affected by flooding in the torrential downpour on Tuesday.

Fire and rescue services personnel take people from the flood-hit Moolepadam in Kalamassery to safe shelters on Tuesday. Kalamassery was badly affected by flooding in the torrential downpour on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin 

Muhammad Kunju, 61, a resident of Moolappadam in Ward 6 of Kalamassery municipality, says he has never seen such flooding in the area in his entire life, not even during the 2018 deluge.

In less than three hours, water rose to unprecedented heights, in some low-lying stretches up to four to five feet, inundating over 100 houses in the ward to different degrees, leaving residents shocked and their valuables damaged. In a way, it was unsurprising, as Kalamassery recorded 157 mm rainfall, copious enough to be qualified as a cloudburst.

“Hardly any house in the area was left unaffected with water rising to chest, hip and knee level in houses depending on their location. Water from other wards in the municipality also flowed in with little avenue for draining out. The municipal authorities should be held responsible for our nightmare,” said Mr. Kunju who shifted with his wife to the first floor of their house.

Fire and rescue services personnel evacuate people from flooded areas in Kalamassery on Tuesday.

Fire and rescue services personnel evacuate people from flooded areas in Kalamassery on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Several other residents in the area similarly moved upstairs while others left to stay with their relatives. Disruption of power and water supply made things worse. The municipal chairperson could not be contacted over phone.

A.T.C. Kunjumon stood knee-deep in water inside his house even as his car and motorcycle parked in the portico remained submerged. Furniture and invertor were also lost to floodwaters. “If my house is this flooded, I can only imagine what the condition would be of houses even further down. It seems that the drainage pipe proved too small for flushing out the amount of water accumulated in such a short time,” he said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Eloor station had to deploy a rubber dinghy to shift a bedridden elderly woman and to distribute food to the marooned residents. They also had to attend to removing a tree that snapped power connection to the strong room on the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus, where electronic voting machines after the Lok Sabha elections have been kept.

Nasheeda Salam, Moolappadam ward member, said even 90 mm rainfall was enough to inundate 20 to 30 houses in the area. “The drains have been choked with all sorts of waste in the flood and cleaning will have to wait till the water drains out. We moved an elderly couple to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery,” she said.

The flooded house of Prof. M. Leelavathy at Kalamassery on Tuesday. The books in her collection were damaged after floodwaters entered her house. She later sought refuge in her son’s house.

The flooded house of Prof. M. Leelavathy at Kalamassery on Tuesday. The books in her collection were damaged after floodwaters entered her house. She later sought refuge in her son’s house. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The house of noted critic M. Leelavathy at Kalamassery was flooded in the rainfall, destroying a part of her valuable book collection. She has since moved in with her son. 

The municipality moved 17 members from five families to a relief camp opened at Kalamassery High School.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.