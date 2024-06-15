Kalamandalam Sathyabhama granted conditional bail

The Special Court for the trial of offences under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nedumangad, on Saturday granted conditional bail to Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Sathyabhama in the case pertaining to the alleged racist and casteist remarks she had made against dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan.

Ms. Sathyabhama appeared before the court, following the directions issued by the Kerala High Court that had rejected her anticipatory bail plea last week.

The special court ordered her to appear before the investigating officer as and when required and to refrain from repeating the offence during the bail period. The bail was granted after furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties.

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail application, accusing Ms. Sathyabhama of attempting to create a social divide through the alleged racist slur. She later told mediapersons that she had not deliberately insulted Mr. Ramakrishnan and that the truth would soon emerge.

The Cantonment police had booked Ms. Sathyabhama for her contentious comments that were directed at Mr. Ramakrishnan during an interview on a YouTube channel three months ago.

