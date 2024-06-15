GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama granted conditional bail

Updated - June 15, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of offences under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nedumangad, on Saturday granted conditional bail to Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Sathyabhama in the case pertaining to the alleged racist and casteist remarks she had made against dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan.

Ms. Sathyabhama appeared before the court, following the directions issued by the Kerala High Court that had rejected her anticipatory bail plea last week.

The special court ordered her to appear before the investigating officer as and when required and to refrain from repeating the offence during the bail period. The bail was granted after furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties.

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail application, accusing Ms. Sathyabhama of attempting to create a social divide through the alleged racist slur. She later told mediapersons that she had not deliberately insulted Mr. Ramakrishnan and that the truth would soon emerge.

The Cantonment police had booked Ms. Sathyabhama for her contentious comments that were directed at Mr. Ramakrishnan during an interview on a YouTube channel three months ago.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.