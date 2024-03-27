ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamandalam opens doors for boys to learn Mohiniyattam 

March 27, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thrissur

Decision taken unanimously in the governing council meeting of the Kalamandalam

The Hindu Bureau

In a historic move, the Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed university for arts and culture, has lifted gender restrictions to learn Mohiniyattam.

The decision was taken unanimously in the governing council meeting of the Kalamandalam on Wednesday. The admission for the Mohiniyattam course will be open from the next academic year onwards.

The decision came in the wake of a controversy in which dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama made derogatory racial/casteist remarks against dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan.

A Mohiniyattam performance of Mr. Ramakrishnan was organised at the Koothambalam of Kalamandalam by the Kalamandalam Students Union on Tuesday.

The decision allowing boys to join the Mohiniyattam course came the very next day of the performance. Kalamandalam provides opportunity for learning Mohiniyattam up to the PG level.

The racist/casteist comments by Sathaybhama had sparked criticism from various fields across the State. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission and State SC/STs commission have initiated cases against Sathyabhama.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramakrishan has lodged a complaint with the Chalakudy police against Sathyabhama for insulting him with racist and casteist comments. As the incident occurred in Thiruvananthapuram, the complaint will be transferred to the capital, according to the Chalakudy police.

