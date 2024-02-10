February 10, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Pothuval’s birth centenary is being celebrated with a variety of programmes lasting for a year. Vazhenkada Kunju Nair Memorial Trust is organising the celebrations.

M.J. Sreechitran will commemorate Pothuval at a function to be held on February 24. Lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Kannan Parameswaran, V.V. Raja, T.K. Achuthan, K.B. Rajanand will speak. A book penned by V.V. Raja titled Abhinaya Hasthangal: Naamavum Roopavum will be released at the function.

Vazhenkada Kunju Nair Memorial Trust has joined hands with different Kathakali clubs to organise shows across the State. Commemorative programmes were held at Vaikom in June last year, North Paravur in July, Perumbavoor in August, Kottayam in September, Thripunithura and Edappally in October, Thrissur in November, Kochi in December, Pathanamthitta and Chalakkudy in January.

The celebrations will conclude with the centenary programmes on May 28.