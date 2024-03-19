ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamandalam Gopi seeks votes for LDF candidate for Alathur K. Radhakrishnan 

March 19, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Amid controversy over BJP candidate Suresh Gopi’s alleged attempt to induce Kalamandalam Gopi to endorse him, the veteran Kathakali maestro has openly voiced his support on social media for Left Democratic Front(LDF) candidate from Alathur and Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan.

“Mr. Radhakrishnan is my long-time friend. People in Alathur constituency know about his services. He has worked sincerely for Kalamandalam as a representative to the Assembly from Chelakkara and as a Minister. I am personally seeking to vote for him as I know his commitment towards people and his responsibility towards his duties,” he said in a social media post.

In a recent social media post, Raghu Gurukripa, the son of Gopi Asaan, wrote that many VIPs are trying to influence his father in favour of Suresh Gopi.

