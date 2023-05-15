Kalakaumudi bureau chief S.L. Shyam passes away

May 15, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Kalakaumudi S.L. Shyam passed away here on Monday.

Mr. Shyam, who resided at ‘Nandanam,’ Marygiri Road, Kudappanakunnu, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Shyam leaves behind wife, Indu, and son, Madhavan.

The cremation was held at the Santhikavadam crematorium in the evening.

During his long career, Mr. Shyam had worked with the Deepika, Rashtra Deepika, Mangalam, Thrissur Express, and Big News. He had also served as secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan condoled the death.

The body was kept at the Press Club for the public to pay their last respects.