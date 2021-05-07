Kalabhavan to support DMO’s COVID-19 campaign

THRISSUR

07 May 2021 23:24 IST

The District Medical Office has roped in artistes of Cochin Kalabhavan in its campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Department is using all means to improve the reach of the campaign and to make it effective. Under the new campaign, COVID control messages will be spread using popular film songs, trolls and short films. The video launch of the campaign was organised at the District Medical Office here by maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

Kalabhavan artistes, including Ranjiv Kalabhavan, Rajesh Kalabhavan, Biju Kalabhavan, Ajith Kozhikode and technician Shiju, are working for the campaign.

“We see the programme as an opportunity to fulfil our commitment towards society,” said the artistes. They are doing the programme free of cost. The District Medical Office has to bear only the studio expenses.

“Though most people know preventive measures such as personal hygiene, facial masks and physical distancing, the repeated campaign will help remind them of its importance and will make it a habit,” said District Medical Officer Dr. K.J. Reena.