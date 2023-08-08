ADVERTISEMENT

Kalabhavan Mani Road to be opened ahead of Onam: Minister

August 08, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kalabhavan Mani Road in the city will be reopened post-renovation by August 20, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was addressing mediapersons after reviewing the progress of the work here on Tuesday.

The Minister said failure to complete work on some roads, including Kalabhavan Mani Road, was a long-standing problem dogging the city. The government was consistently intervening in the matter. The work on these roads had been included in the SmartCity project that comes under various departments.

The construction of Kalabhavan Mani Road had been taken up by the Kerala Road Fund Board under the Public Works department. The previous contractors had shown neglect by digging up the road for construction of ducts and failing to complete the work in time. Repeated talks with them to address the problem were in vain. The government then had to act strict. They were removed from the work and investment held back. The work was divided and tendered. Though there were many hurdles, those were overcome. Now, the road was set for reopening before Onam, the Minister said.

