Kalabhavan Mani memorial meet

Kozhikode

The city-based Kalabhavan Mani Souhruda Koottayma will organise a get-together at Town Hall on March 6 to pay tribute to the late actor and distribute the relief aids they mobilised in memory of him. Ahammed Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Museums, will open the event. A musical eve with the popular songs of Kalabhavan Mani will be part of the event, a press release said.