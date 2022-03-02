Kerala

Kalabhavan Mani memorial meet

Kozhikode

The city-based Kalabhavan Mani Souhruda Koottayma will organise a get-together at Town Hall on March 6 to pay tribute to the late actor and distribute the relief aids they mobilised in memory of him. Ahammed Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Museums, will open the event. A musical eve with the popular songs of Kalabhavan Mani will be part of the event, a press release said.


