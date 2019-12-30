Kalabhavan Mani died of liver ailment: CBI

Actor Kalabhavan Mani died of overconsumption of alcohol and liver ailment, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly concluded.

The investigation agency submitted a report to this effect to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, on Monday. The relatives of the actor had raised suspicion over his death and apprehended that the actor might have been poisoned.

Investigators had subjected some of the friends of the actor for polygraph tests after they volunteered to be tested. The presence of some pesticides in the body of the actor had also deepened the mystery over his death.

A medical board, constituted to assist the investigation agency, had also reportedly ruled out the possibility of homicide. The actor died on March 6, 2016 after being in hospital.

The CBI took over the investigation in 2017 on a directive of the Kerala High Court.