Kalabhabhishekom ritual performed at Sabarimala

The Neyyabhishekom ritual at the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala came to a close with the Kalabhabhishekom performed prior to the Utchapuja on Sunday.

Chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, assisted by Melsanthi A.K.Sudheer Namboodiri, performed the Kalabhapuja at the Namaskara Mandapam of the temple. The sandal paste (kalabhom) was poured over the Ayyappa idol and the kalabhom offered to the deity was distributed as prasadom among the devotees later.

Ezhunnellathu

The ezhunnellathu of the presiding deity of the Malikappuram Devi temple as part of the Makaravilakku festival came to a close with the procession to Saramkuthi in the evening.

The darshan for the pilgrims at the Ayyappa temple will come to a close on Monday evening.

The Melsanthi will close the sanctum sanctorum after the Athazhapuja on Monday.

Guruti

The Guruti to propitiate the cohorts of Ayyappa will be performed at Malikappuram immediately after the closure of the Ayyappa temple.