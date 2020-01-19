Kerala

Kalabhabhishekom ritual performed at Sabarimala

more-in

Neyyabhishekom ritual at Ayyappa temple comes to a close

The Neyyabhishekom ritual at the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala came to a close with the Kalabhabhishekom performed prior to the Utchapuja on Sunday.

Chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, assisted by Melsanthi A.K.Sudheer Namboodiri, performed the Kalabhapuja at the Namaskara Mandapam of the temple. The sandal paste (kalabhom) was poured over the Ayyappa idol and the kalabhom offered to the deity was distributed as prasadom among the devotees later.

Ezhunnellathu

The ezhunnellathu of the presiding deity of the Malikappuram Devi temple as part of the Makaravilakku festival came to a close with the procession to Saramkuthi in the evening.

The darshan for the pilgrims at the Ayyappa temple will come to a close on Monday evening.

The Melsanthi will close the sanctum sanctorum after the Athazhapuja on Monday.

Guruti

The Guruti to propitiate the cohorts of Ayyappa will be performed at Malikappuram immediately after the closure of the Ayyappa temple.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 10:38:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kalabhabhishekom-ritual-performed-at-sabarimala/article30601640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY