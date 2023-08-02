KAL to venture into e-scooter manufacturing

August 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL), a public sector unit, is set to venture into electric scooter manufacturing. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said the first e-scooter from KAL’s stables will be out within the next six months.

He was speaking in the capital on Wednesday after inaugurating the contract signing ceremony for the electric two-wheeler manufacturing unit to be set up at the Kinfra Park at Mattannur in association with Mumbai-based automobile manufacturing company Lord’s Mark Industries Private Limited.

The Minister said that electric autorickshaws launched by KAL were getting a good response. Some of the technical issues related to the autorickshaws that were launched in the first phase had been resolved. It was decided to start two service centres for electric autorickshaws in Wayanad and Kannur. Steps were being taken to have service facilities along with the dealerships. More orders for e-autos had been received from Nepal.

The e-scooter manufacturing unit is being set up in a 2.5-acre plot in the Kinfra Park in Mattannur, Kannur. The authorised capital for the joint venture is ₹4.64 crore. KAL has a 26% stake in the joint venture, while Lord’s Mark holds the remaining. The initiative is expected to create direct employment for 200 persons and for more people indirectly.

Lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery prototype

At another function in the capital, the Electronic Vehicle Development and Manufacturing Consortium handed over the prototype of an indigenously developed lithium-titanate or lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery. The Industries Minister received the prototype from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair. The VSSC, Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTPL), C-DAC and Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park are part of the consortium. The battery is capable of faster charging and has better safety standards. Mr.Rajeeve said that it was a positive sign that a consortium of public sector institutions had developed the battery.

