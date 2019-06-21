KAL to test electric mobility with e-auto

Kerala has secured the nod for the commercial production of electric three-wheeler from the public sector Kerala Automobiles Limited’s (KAL) plant at Aralumoodu, near Neyyattinkara, in the capital.

Kerala Neem G, the three-seater environment-friendly autorickshaw manufactured by KAL, is the first public sector undertaking to get approval in the country. The commercial production comes in the wake of approval from the Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The auto underwent 10 phases of examination . KAL received the certificate from the ARAI this week. The commercial production will begin soon and the e-auto will hit the market during Onam, KAL managing director A. Shajahan said.

The zero emission vehicle with fibre body and a 2-kV motor can travel up to 100 km on single charging.

The battery takes three hours and 55 minutes to be fully charged. The e-auto, weighing 295 kg, can attain a speed of 55 km an hour and could be charged at home.

Low running cost

KAL promises life of four years for the battery made using German technology. The running cost per km will come to 50 paise, lower than the ₹1.30-₹1.40 a km for petrol/ diesel vehicles. The vehicle will be priced around ₹2.50 lakh.

The plant can rollout 7,000 e-autos annually at present.

Initially, KAL is eyeing Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode cities.