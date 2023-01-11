KAL launches electric pickup vehicles

January 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL), a public sector undertaking, has launched ‘Kerala green stream e-cart’, its line of electric pickup vehicles.

Industries Minister P.Rajeeve flagged off the vehicles at a function held here on Wednesday. The vehicles, with a capacity to carry up to 300 kgs of material, can travel 90 km in a single charge. The vehicles have been designed with a narrower body, enabling them to be used in the narrow city streets.

Various local self government bodies have evinced interest in purchasing the pickup fans. At the inaugural event, Mr.Rajeeve handed over the keys of vehicles to the representatives of various local bodies, who had earlier placed orders. The Nedumangad block panchayat bought five e-carts, while Feroke municipality bought three and Kochi Smart City bought two. The Thavanur, Mannar and Mararikkulam grama panchayats had also placed orders. Mr.Rajeeve said that the vehicles will be ideal for waste collection for urban and rural local bodies.

KAL Managing Director P.V.Saseendran told The Hindu that orders worth more than ₹3 crore have been received till now. Each e-cart costs ₹2.36 lakh including tax. The vehicle was developed at the KAL facility over one year. The motor, battery and controller have been developed indigenously. The ‘Kerala Neem G’ auto rickshaws, launched three years back, did not take off as expected as the motor and battery were not indigenously developed and after-sales service suffered to some extent due to this.