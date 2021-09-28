Kakki-Anathodu reservoir reaches brim

PATHANAMTHITTA

28 September 2021 18:33 IST

In view of the incessant rain in the Sabarimala forests, water level in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project has recorded a steady rise over the past two days and reached 975.91 metres on Tuesday morning.

The blue, orange and red alerts for the dam are issued when the water level reaches 974.91 metres, 975.91 metres and 976.41 metres respectively. In view of the continuing rainfall in its catchment area, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)’s dam safety division has issued an orange alert. The warning will be upgraded and may lead to opening of shutters to maintain the water level.

The opening of the reservoir may cause a sudden rise in the water level in both the Pampa and Kakkattar. The District Collector has advised against venturing into these water bodies under any circumstances.

While the maximum water level of the reservoir is 981.46 metres, the upper rule level stipulates the water level to be 976.91 metres between September 21 and 30.