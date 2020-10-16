Kakki-Ananthodu reservoir almost full

PATHANAMTHITTA

16 October 2020 19:25 IST

KSEB sounded a red alert for people living on the banks of the Pampa and Kakkattar

In view of the continuing rainfall in the Sabarimala forests, water level in the Kakki-Ananthodu reservoir, which is part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project, was close to attaining the full reservoir level on Friday.

With the water level in the dam reaching 978.33 meters by 6 p.m., the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) sounded a red alert for the people living on the banks of the Pampa and Kakkattar. In view of the continuing rainfall, authorities may release water from the reservoir after 8 a.m. on Saturday

According to officials, the blue, orange and red alerts for the reservoir are issued when the water level rises to 976.83 m, 977.83 m and 978.33 m respectively. District Collector P.B. Noohu has advised the people living on the riverbanks to exercise caution.