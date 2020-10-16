Kakki-Ananthodu reservoir almost full

In view of the continuing rainfall in the Sabarimala forests, water level in the Kakki-Ananthodu reservoir, which is part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project, was close to attaining the full reservoir level on Friday.
With the water level in the dam reaching 978.33 meters by 6 p.m., the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) sounded a red alert for the people living on the banks of the Pampa and Kakkattar. In view of the continuing rainfall, authorities may release water from the reservoir after 8 a.m. on Saturday
According to officials, the blue, orange and red alerts for the reservoir are issued when the water level rises to 976.83 m, 977.83 m and 978.33 m respectively. District Collector P.B. Noohu has advised the people living on the riverbanks to exercise caution.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath