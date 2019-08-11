Kakkayam power house damaged in landslip

Three generators of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)’s Kakkayam power house, the third biggest hydroelectric power station in Kerala, were damaged following a landslip on Friday night, disrupting power supply to north Kerala. Officials said the loss was estimated at ₹300 crore.

People came to know about the incident very late as the roads and communication facilities were hit by heavy rain. The four employees at the station managed to escape unhurt. The power house building was filled with landslip debris, disrupting power generation.

At least three weeks

According to KSEB officials, it would take at least three weeks to complete the restoration work and resume power supply.

They also expressed concern over the functioning of all the generators even after the repair. The damaged generators, each with 50 MW capacity, were installed in 1972.

Floor flooded

A KSEB engineer said the destruction of the power house, the largest hydroelectric power project in Malabar, would hit the daily generation of about 150 MW of electricity from the Kakkayam powerhouse.

Though there were no major mechanical damage for the three remaining generators, the floor of the powerhouse remained flooded making the operations tough, he said.

The debris flow was heavy as a major portion of a nearby hillock came down to the power house building and covered it with mud and stones.

A part of the hillock is still found posing a threat to the remaining unit.

The power supply to Kannur and other northern regions would be affected till restoration of the damaged power-generation equipment, they said.