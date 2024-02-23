Kakkayam hydel tourism centre reopens to visitors

February 23, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kakkayam hydel tourism centre which was closed following a gaur attack on two visitors last month was reopened on Friday after strengthening safety arrangements. A district-level meeting under the leadership of K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, and senior Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials gave the green signal for the reopening.

Meanwhile, Forest department officials said the other ecotourism spots, including the Urakkuzhi waterfalls near the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary, would remain closed for visitors until further notice. They said tourists would be permitted to such restricted areas only after making additional security arrangements by deploying more guards.

The presence of more Forest guards would be ensured around the ecotourism spot to keep an eye on wild animals. Farmers’ committees too would be constituted around vulnerable locations to improve surveillance. Forest department sources said the restricted tourism spots could be reopened within a couple of weeks after reviewing the additional security arrangements under consideration.

It was on January 20 that a 32-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were attacked by the gaur at Kakkayam. The animal had strayed to the tourist spot through an unguarded stretch of the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary. Both the mother and the child sustained grave injuries in the incident. The following day, the destination was temporarily closed by the Forest department.