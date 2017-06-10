Kakkattar now has coracle ride

Local self-government institutions (LSGIs) should strive to promote responsible tourism, Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran has said.

He was inaugurating the coracle ride introduced by the Seethathode grama panchayat in the Kakkattar river as part of its Seethathode-Gavi Popular Tourism (SGPT) project at Angamoozhy on Friday.

He said the local bodies should launch tourism projects that could generate employment opportunities to the local people. Kerala pioneered the concept of responsible tourism that had gained acceptance across the world. Local self-government institutions should take up ecotourism projects that would help in rural development.

Tourism potential

Mr. Ramachandran said the Seethathode grama panchayat should tap the tourism potential of Angamoozhy that had been deemed the gateway to Gavi ecotourism circuit.

The grama panchayat has purchased 16 coracles from Hogenakkal in Karnataka, spending ₹3 lakh from its own fund for the Angamoozhy tourism project. The panchayat has fixed ₹400 for a 1.5-km coracle ride for four persons in the Kakkattar. The panchayat has also opened a tourism office at Angamoozhy Junction and efforts are under way to introduce online booking for coracle rides. The grama panchayat has made a Plan fund allocation of ₹9 lakh to set up refreshment stalls and a children’s park at Angamoozhy, panchayat president Lekha Suresh said.