Kakkathuruthu’s tourism potential remains on paper

National Geographic found Kakkathuruthu (island of crows) one of the best places to watch the sunset and listed the isle on its ‘Around the World in 24 Hours,’ a photographic tour of travel-worthy spots, in 2016.

Six years after the place hit the headlines, the tourism potential of Kakkathuruthu in Vembanad Lake remains relatively untapped in the absence of adequate government intervention, spending, and sound infrastructure.

The tourist destination, accessed through boats, is lacking in basic amenities. A lack of public comfort stations, food courts, homestays, boat jetties for tourist vessels, and so on are impeding the growth of the destination.

“Kakkathuruthu remained largely untouched by the outside world until it got featured on the National Geographic’s list. Its pristine nature and village life are still intact. The island, though visited by tourists, lacks basic facilities. It is hindering its development as a major tourist attraction. Kakkathuruthu should be developed as an environment-friendly tourist hamlet without impacting its ecology,” says Foji John, a tour coordinator.

According to tour operators and local residents, government intervention will help tap the tourism potential of the island. "Both the State government and local grama panchayat (Ezhupunna) can play a proactive role in developing the place. At present, there are only two accommodation facilities available for tourists, which are grossly inadequate. Authorities should coordinate with local people to open homestays. It will also boost the local economy. Kudumbashree members should be roped in to operate food courts," Mr. John says.

While Kakkathuruthu aims to become a top travel destination, its two-decade-old demand for a bridge connecting the island to the mainland is yet to be fulfilled. According to the residents, some of the families have already left the place for lack of basic infrastructure.

The Tourism department, meanwhile, plans to develop Kakkathuruthu under the Destination Challenge project. "The destination has already been included on the list. The local panchayat has submitted a detailed project report. Once it is approved, ₹50 lakh will be allotted to develop basic facilities. The works will be carried out by the panchayat under the guidance of the Tourism department and District Tourism Promotion Council," says a department official.

The Ezhupunna grama panchayat and the Kudumbashree Mission will jointly organise a tourism fest at Kakkathuruthu, which is also a haven for birdwatchers, in December.