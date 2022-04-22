Kakkanadan memorial meeting and seminar
The Kakkanadan Foundation will organise a Kakkanadan memorial meeting and a literary seminar at Kadappakada Sports Club, Kollam, on April 23, the 87th birth anniversary of the late author.
Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K .Sachitanandan will inaugurate the event. Prominent personalities from socio-cultural fields will attend the programme.
