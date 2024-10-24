Kairali Research Awards announced

Polyglot Chathanath Achuthanunni, scientist P.P. Divakaran and interdisciplinary scholar K.P. Mohanan have been chosen for the Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers for 2022-23.

The award, instituted by the State government for lifelong contributions to research, carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation. The Kairali Research Awards for 2022-23 were announced by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu here on Thursday.

Prof. Achuthanunni, a writer and translator, has been chosen for his contributions in arts and humanities, is a recipient of several awards including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize, instituted by the Sahitya Akademy. Prof. Divakaran, who has been chosen for his research in science, has worked as a Professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Prof. Mohanan, a former teaching faculty at noted global institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Texas, has been chosen for the prize in the category of social science.

Writer-critic B. Rajeevan, theoretical chemist K.L. Sebastian and historian Kesavan Veluthat have been adjudicated the joint winners of the Kairali Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers for their respective contributions in the fields of arts and humanities, science and social science. The award carries a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh and a citation.

The Kairali Gaveshaka Puraskaram for post-doctoral research in interdisciplinary fields has gone to Sameera Shamsudheen of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) (biological science) and Sujesh A.S. of Sri C. Achutha Menon Government College, Thrissur (physical science). The recipients will receive financial support up to ₹5 lakh to undertake projects in their respective disciplines.

The Kairali Ganeshana Puraskaram for teachers undertaking research will go to Rakesh R. of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram (arts and humanities), T.S. Preetha of University College, Thiruvananthapuram (biological science), Anas S. of Mahatma Gandhi University (chemical science), Subodh G. of Kerala University (Physical Science), and Sangeetha K. Prathap of Cusat (social science). They will receive financial support up to ₹25 lakh.

The winners were adjudicated by a selection committee chaired by P. Balaram, former Director of the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council.