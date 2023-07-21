ADVERTISEMENT

Kairali Lifetime Achievement Prize presented to M. Leelavathi

July 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presenting the Kairali Prize to writer M. Leelavathi in Ernakulam on Friday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presented the Kairali Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers to writer-literary critic M. Leelavathi on Friday. The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh and a citation, was presented for comprehensive contributions to the fields of arts and humanities.

Dr. Bindu handed over the award at the scholar’s residence at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam. She was accompanied by Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese. The co-winners of the lifetime achievement award, economist M.A. Oommen and scientist A. Ajayaghosh, received the award at a ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US