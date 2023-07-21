Kairali Lifetime Achievement Prize presented to M. Leelavathi

July 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presented the Kairali Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers to writer-literary critic M. Leelavathi on Friday. The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh and a citation, was presented for comprehensive contributions to the fields of arts and humanities.

Dr. Bindu handed over the award at the scholar’s residence at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam. She was accompanied by Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese. The co-winners of the lifetime achievement award, economist M.A. Oommen and scientist A. Ajayaghosh, received the award at a ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram last month.