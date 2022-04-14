Kaineettam row: BJP comes out in MP’s support

Party distributes money to devotees at Vadakkunnathan temple

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thrissur distributed Vishukkaineettam to devotees who came to the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple on Thursday declaring solidarity with Suresh Gopi, MP, in the ‘kaineettam’ row.

Distribution of Vishukaineetam by Mr. Gopi had created a controversy.

In a four-day Vishu programme, Mr. Gopi apparently distributed Vishukkaineettam to around 30,000 people across the district. The kaineettam programme became controversy when Mr. Gopi offered ₹10,001 to the chief priest of the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple to be distributed as Vishukkaineettam to devotees.

Following protests, the Cochin Devaswom Board instructed priests not to accept money from people for giving Vishukkaineettam.

BJP leaders on Thursday distributed Vishukkaineettam to devotees near the Sreemoolasthanam of the Vadakkunnathan temple in protest against the directive of the Devaswom Board. Devotees had the right to give ‘dakshina’ to melsanthi. The Devaswom Board should not interfere in such issues, they said.

A video in which Suresh Gopi, who was sitting in a car, giving kaineettam to women, went viral. The video raised sharp criticism as the women who received the ‘kaineettam’ were touching his feet.