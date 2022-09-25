Kailash Satyarthi pledges support to police to combat sexual exploitation of children

ADVERTISEMENT

Initiatives by the Kerala Police to prevent and combat sexual exploitation of children are laudable since technological developments are being misused in a way that makes children vulnerable to exploitation, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has said.

Virtually addressing delegates at a session on online safety of children organised in connection with ‘c0c0n 2022’, the 15th edition of the International Cybersecurity and Policing Conference that concluded here on Saturday, he pledged to continue the support extended by Kailash Satyarthi Foundation for the initiatives.

State Police Chief Anil Kant said children and ordinary people were most prone to cyber attacks during the pandemic.

The conference saw the Kerala Police entering into a pact with the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC), in which police personnel will get free training for four years on cyber forensics, law enforcement, victim identification, and social media analysis.

Actor Mammootty inaugurated the valedictory session.