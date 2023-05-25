ADVERTISEMENT

KAHSTA flays govt. decision to increase number of students in Plus Two classes

May 25, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (KAHSTA) has slammed the State Cabinet’s decision to “unscientifically” increase the number of students in Plus One classes.

The State committee functionaries of the association on Wednesday demanded that the government fix the number of students in each class at 50 in line with the proposals of the V. Karthikeyan Nair Committee and the directions of the Kerala High Court.

They pointed out that admitting 65 students to each class would destroy academic quality. The government should sanction new batches wherever they were required to ensure that all those who scored high marks in the SSLC examination got admissions to various courses, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US