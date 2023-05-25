KAHSTA flays govt. decision to increase number of students in Plus Two classes

May 25, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (KAHSTA) has slammed the State Cabinet’s decision to “unscientifically” increase the number of students in Plus One classes.

The State committee functionaries of the association on Wednesday demanded that the government fix the number of students in each class at 50 in line with the proposals of the V. Karthikeyan Nair Committee and the directions of the Kerala High Court.

They pointed out that admitting 65 students to each class would destroy academic quality. The government should sanction new batches wherever they were required to ensure that all those who scored high marks in the SSLC examination got admissions to various courses, they said.