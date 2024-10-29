ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kafir’ screenshot: Youth Congress to approach Lok Ayukta against DYFI leader

Published - October 29, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Congress has alleged that the General Education department is trying to protect R.S. Ribesh, an aided school teacher and a functionary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India leader, in the ‘kafir’ screenshot case.

Youth Congress State general secretary V.P. Dulkhifil told the media on Tuesday (October 29) that the organisation was planning to approach the Kerala Lok Ayukta with a complaint against Mr. Ribesh, who was allegedly the first to share the screenshot with communal overtones in a WhatsApp group on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls in the Vadakara constituency.

Mr. Dulkhifil alleged that though he had filed a complaint against Mr. Ribesh with the General Education department, no result was forthcoming. “The department has asked the assistant educational officer, Thodannur, to submit another inquiry report as his first report lacked clarity. This is an attempt to sabotage the complaint,” he claimed.

