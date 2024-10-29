GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kafir’ screenshot: Youth Congress to approach Lok Ayukta against DYFI leader

Published - October 29, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Congress has alleged that the General Education department is trying to protect R.S. Ribesh, an aided school teacher and a functionary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India leader, in the ‘kafir’ screenshot case.

Youth Congress State general secretary V.P. Dulkhifil told the media on Tuesday (October 29) that the organisation was planning to approach the Kerala Lok Ayukta with a complaint against Mr. Ribesh, who was allegedly the first to share the screenshot with communal overtones in a WhatsApp group on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls in the Vadakara constituency.

Mr. Dulkhifil alleged that though he had filed a complaint against Mr. Ribesh with the General Education department, no result was forthcoming. “The department has asked the assistant educational officer, Thodannur, to submit another inquiry report as his first report lacked clarity. This is an attempt to sabotage the complaint,” he claimed.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.