‘Kafir’ screenshot: police officials will be made answerable for lapses in inquiry, says K. Muraleedharan

K. Muraleedharan, former Vadakara MP and senior Congress leader, has said that police officers will be legally held accountable if they do not question the admins of pro-CPI(M) social media groups, who reportedly circulated a WhatsApp screenshot with communal overtones on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls in Vadakara constituency.

He was opening a protest march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) at Vadakara on August 19 (Monday). The march was taken out by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) seeking action against those who created and circulated the screenshot, which sought votes for Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate from the segment, calling his Left Democratic Front (LDF) rival, K.K. Shailaja, a ‘kafir’.

The issue came to limelight again recently after P.K. Mohammed Khasim, the Muslim Youth League worker who was accused of creating the message, approached the Kerala High Court seeking to know the progress of the police investigation into the episode. In its report to the court, the police said the screenshot was first shared by R.S. Ribesh, admin of ‘Red Encounter’ WhatsApp group. It was later reportedly shared by Amal Ram, admin of ‘Red Battalion’ WhatsApp group, and then by Manish, the admin of Ambadimukku Saghakkal Facebook page. Later in the night, it was shared by the admin of Porali Shaji Facebook group.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that if the police officers did not submit the list of the creators of the screenshot, they would not even be allowed to get their retirement benefits. He said a case should be filed against K.K. Lathika, senior CPI(M) leader and former Kuttiyadi MLA, who shared the screenshot. Mr. Muraleedharan also alleged that Mr. Manish, one of the admins of the pro-CPI(M) cybergroups, was close to senior CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan.

The police have arraigned those people as witnesses in the case and sought details from Meta on who created the screenshot. It has also been claimed that the admins of the social media groups refused to divulge the source of the message. Both Mr. Khasim and the LDF had filed separate police complaints.