‘Kafir’ screenshot case: court extends deadline for police to submit progress report

The Vadakara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday (November 22) extended the deadline for the police to submit the progress report on the ‘Kafir’ screenshot case. The court has decided to review the progress of the case on November 29 and directed the police to submit forensic results of seized phones by November 25.

The case involves the alleged circulation of a fake screenshot during the Vadakara Lok Sabha election labelling Left Democratic Front candidate K.K. Shailaja as a ‘kafir’ to incite communal tension. The issue gained attention when Muslim Youth League leader P.K. Mohammed Khasim, initially accused of creating the message, moved the Kerala High Court seeking updates on the police investigation and court monitoring of the case.

In their report, the police said the screenshot was initially shared by R.S. Ribesh, admin of the ‘Red Encounter’ WhatsApp group. It was then circulated by Amal Ram, admin of the ‘Red Battalion’ WhatsApp group, and Manish, admin of the ‘Ambadimukku Saghakkal’ Facebook page. Later that night, it was reportedly shared by the admin of the ‘Porali Shaji’ Facebook group. The investigation has been ongoing since April 25.

During the hearing on November 9, the court directed the police to submit the progress report by November 22. However, the police missed the deadline and requested an extension. While the court initially ordered the report to be submitted by 2.30 p.m. on Thursday (November 21), it later granted the requested extension.

Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil had earlier accused Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers of circulating the communal WhatsApp screenshot on social media ahead of the elections. United Democratic Front leaders disowned the screenshot claiming it was deliberately created and shared for political advantage.

