KADS to open livestock market at Thodupuzha

‘Kala chantha,’ exclusive markets for sale and purchase of livestock, especially bulls, was a common feature in the villages of the State in the early days. They were a necessity in an agrarian society which depended on cattle for ploughing fields and transportation.

Till 1970s, Thodupuzha was a major bull market where bulls, buffaloes, cows, calves and goats were sold.

Though the ubiquitous bullock carts and bulls used for ploughing paddy fields slowly disappeared with the passage of time, the demand for livestock remained. But there exists a gap in the demand and supply.

It is with a view to overcoming this gap that Kerala Agri Development & Sustainable (KADS) Producer Co Ltd., a farmers’ initiative, plans to start a livestock market at Thodupuzha on Thursdays.

From Thursday

The market will open at the KADS village on the Vengallur-Mangattukavala road this Thursday.

KADS chairman Antony Kandirickal said the market was planned to provide livestock at an affordable price to the farmers.

They could also sell their livestock, he said.

Many species

All livestock, including cattle, poultry, dogs, pets and all other species that were allowed to be reared in household units would be transacted at the market, he said.

KADS has been in the forefront of protecting traditional crops and promoting organic farming in the district for nearly 20 years.